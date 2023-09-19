Brokerages Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target at $3.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $130.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 349.75%. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 29.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,002,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 451,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 918,474 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

