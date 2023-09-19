Brokerages Set SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT at $38.88

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSTI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut SoundThinking from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Imperial Capital upgraded SoundThinking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on SoundThinking from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. SoundThinking has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $39.46.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $22.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.35 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoundThinking will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SoundThinking during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoundThinking during the second quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 92.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SoundThinking during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 1,154.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

