Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 799 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.29. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

