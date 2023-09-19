Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,667,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,211,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,310,000 after buying an additional 203,443 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,377,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,282,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $95.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.