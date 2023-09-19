Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $1.11 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.48.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

