Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $161.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

