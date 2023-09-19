Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 306,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

