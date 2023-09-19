Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,373 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

