Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Takes Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,635 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 203.1% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,075,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,543 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,888,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,824 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,132,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 427,603 shares during the last quarter.

SPYX opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $37.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

