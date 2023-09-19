Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.0 %

SJM opened at $126.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -745.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $125.23 and a one year high of $163.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.48.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,613. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

