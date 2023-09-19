CalAmp (CAMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. On average, analysts expect CalAmp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CalAmp Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of CAMP opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAMP. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on CalAmp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on CalAmp from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CalAmp by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Featured Stories

