Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after purchasing an additional 188,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,513,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

