Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.5 %

CNI stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.96. The stock had a trading volume of 353,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average of $116.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.