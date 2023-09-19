Cantor Fitzgerald Increases PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $30.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PWSC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.55.

PWSC stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -172.15 and a beta of 0.95. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.28 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerSchool news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $47,334.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 200,623,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $47,334.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 200,623,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $83,233.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,876.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,759 shares of company stock worth $1,441,039. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PowerSchool by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97,789 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PowerSchool by 22.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in PowerSchool by 54.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,039 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the first quarter worth $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PowerSchool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

