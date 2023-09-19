Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Holdings Boosted by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after buying an additional 396,627 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,284,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 719,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 949,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 106,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $24,385,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6,949.6% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 762,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 751,457 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,496. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

