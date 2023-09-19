Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

Capitol Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Health

In other Capitol Health news, insider Justin Walter 679,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Health Company Profile

Capitol Health Limited provides diagnostic imaging modalities and related services to the healthcare market in Australia. It offers a range of diagnostic imaging services, including general x-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, mammography, Doppler, orthopantomogram, echocardiography, computed tomography, CT angiography, cone beam CT, nuclear medicine, bone densitometry, and fluoroscopy.

Featured Stories

