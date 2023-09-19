Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Increases Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 172.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,502 shares during the period. Li Auto comprises 3.8% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 137.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 188,828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 29.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LI stock opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. Research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. HSBC increased their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Li Auto Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

