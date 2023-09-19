Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the period. H World Group comprises 0.9% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in H World Group were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,648,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H World Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.78 and a beta of 1.07. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.64 million. H World Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

