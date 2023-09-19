Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Sells 340,950 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,950 shares during the period. Farfetch makes up 1.7% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.20% of Farfetch worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Farfetch by 42.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after buying an additional 6,376,075 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,441,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,043 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 8.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,126,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,809,000 after purchasing an additional 703,452 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,852,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,076 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $33,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

Farfetch Price Performance

NYSE:FTCH opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 75.72% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $572.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.