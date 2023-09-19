Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes $25.31 Million Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 834,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,306,000. Honda Motor comprises 9.1% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,096,000 after acquiring an additional 926,171 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,717,000 after purchasing an additional 140,951 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Honda Motor by 14.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,410,000 after buying an additional 573,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 625.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 2,700,073 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after buying an additional 1,316,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMC. Macquarie raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nomura lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HMC stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.57 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

