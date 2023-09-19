Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 269 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.89.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

