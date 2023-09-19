Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Cummins by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $238.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

