Cardinal Capital Management Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 234.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 75.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $146,194.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,800.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $319,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $146,194.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,800.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,198 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $160.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.66. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $167.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

