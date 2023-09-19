Cardinal Capital Management Increases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.4% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $210.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.53. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

