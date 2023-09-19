Cardinal Capital Management Raises Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.10. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $202.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

