Cardinal Capital Management Reduces Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cardinal Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 514.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 9,258.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after buying an additional 3,158,005 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Novartis by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after buying an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Novartis by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Novartis Trading Down 0.5 %

Novartis stock opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $216.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.



