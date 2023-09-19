Cardinal Capital Management Sells 76 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM opened at $188.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $256.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $190.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.27.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $3.13. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $76.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

