Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CAT traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.27. 251,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,673. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.50. The stock has a market cap of $142.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

