CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.72 and last traded at $32.84. Approximately 334,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,849,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

CAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CAVA Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $265,169,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,188,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,188,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,408,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

