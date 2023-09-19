CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.22, but opened at $16.63. CECO Environmental shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 64,881 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $715,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,947.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CECO. TheStreet lowered CECO Environmental from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

CECO Environmental Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.68 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $34,971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $31,331,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $21,675,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $8,647,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $8,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

