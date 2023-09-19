Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2,230.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CMG. Guggenheim increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,144.71.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,939.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,952.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,913.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

