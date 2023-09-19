Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNK. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

Get Cinemark alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cinemark

Cinemark Stock Up 0.8 %

CNK stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -67.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.26. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cinemark by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.