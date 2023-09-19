CJS Securities Begins Coverage on Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Equities researchers at CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stevanato Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.33 ($35.46).

STVN traded up €0.20 ($0.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €30.35 ($32.29). 1,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is €31.84 and its 200 day moving average is €28.94. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €13.71 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €36.30 ($38.62).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). The business had revenue of €277.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €275.39 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,382,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,997,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,085,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,743,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,292 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

