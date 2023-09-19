Collective Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

