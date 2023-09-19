Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.92.

NYSE:CMA opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 119.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

