Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 202 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT remained flat at $119.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,649. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.93. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

