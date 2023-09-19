Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 274 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.48.

PayPal Trading Down 2.1 %

PYPL traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,779,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,253,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

