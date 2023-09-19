Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 36,411 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,647 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 1.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $20,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.60. 209,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,401. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day moving average is $152.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.62.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

