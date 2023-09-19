Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 595 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,463 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 52,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,642 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $110.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,875. The company has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.90.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.