Community Trust & Investment Co. Takes $21.25 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 55,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,247,000. Linde comprises approximately 1.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.49. 258,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.38. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $393.67. The firm has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Argus raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.