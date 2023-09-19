Comparing Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) & SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)

SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Free Report) and Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SQI Diagnostics and Exagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQI Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Exagen 0 0 3 0 3.00

Exagen has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 156.15%. Given Exagen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exagen is more favorable than SQI Diagnostics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

40.9% of Exagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.8% of Exagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SQI Diagnostics and Exagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQI Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Exagen -66.41% -74.00% -37.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SQI Diagnostics and Exagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQI Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exagen $45.56 million 0.86 -$47.39 million ($2.02) -1.15

SQI Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exagen.

Summary

Exagen beats SQI Diagnostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics Inc., a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company also offers TOR-dx, a lung test, which enables the surgeon to assess the health of the donor's lung; and a COVID-19 at-home antibody test kit; the RALI-Dx, a COVID-19 severity triage lab test; and RALI-fast, a COVID-19 severity triage POC test. In addition, it offers microarray tests for protein and antibody testing workflow. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company offers AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes to provide physicians with results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody associated vasculitis; AVISE SLE Prognostic, a panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease; and AVISE PC4d to measure platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test to monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Research Institute to develop novel patented biomarkers. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

