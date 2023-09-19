Comparing Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) & LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westrock Coffee and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westrock Coffee $867.87 million 1.01 -$55.19 million ($1.33) -7.55 LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne $83.44 billion 4.77 $14.84 billion N/A N/A

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has higher revenue and earnings than Westrock Coffee.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westrock Coffee -8.58% -310.68% -3.60% LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Westrock Coffee and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Westrock Coffee and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westrock Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne 0 1 3 0 2.75

Westrock Coffee presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.44%. Given Westrock Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne.

Summary

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne beats Westrock Coffee on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics under the Stella by Stella Mccartney, Officine Universelle Buly, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, Parfums Christian Dior, Givenchy Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Kenzo Parfums, Fresh, KVD Beauty, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Cha Ling, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and Marc Jacobs brands; watches and jewelry under the Chaumet, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Zenith, Bulgari, Fred, Hublot, and Repossi brands; and custom-designed yachts under the Feadship and Cheval Blanc brand names, as well as designs and builds luxury yachts under the Royal Van Lent brand. In addition, the company offers daily newspapers under the Les Échos brand; Belmond, a luxury tourism service; home other activities under the Cova, Jardin d'Acclimatation, Le Parisien, Connaissance des Arts, Investir, and Radio Classique brands; and selective retailing products under the DFS, La Grande Epicerie de Paris, Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche, Sephora, and Starboard Cruise Services brands, as well as operates Jardin d'Acclimatation, a leisure and theme park. It operates 5,664 stores. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France

