Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. 545,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,201. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

