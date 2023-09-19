Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Short Interest Down 7.8% in August

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.62. The stock had a trading volume of 148,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.79.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

