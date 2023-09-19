Constitution Capital LLC Invests $226,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Constitution Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,671,000 after buying an additional 4,382,639 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,490,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,288,209. The company has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

