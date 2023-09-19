Constitution Capital LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Constitution Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.75. 633,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,535. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.48. The company has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.