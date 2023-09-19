Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,597 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.3% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Garmin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.56. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.98.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.
