Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,597 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.3% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Garmin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Garmin Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.56. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

