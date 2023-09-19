Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $562.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The firm has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

