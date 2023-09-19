Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

