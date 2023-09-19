Country Trust Bank Has $130,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $277.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.27 and a 200-day moving average of $286.22. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $202.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

